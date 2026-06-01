Priyanka Chopra’s Sunday was all about pool dips, IPL 2026 final: ‘Final toh banta hai’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is enjoying her summer in India as she shoots for her next pan-India feature — SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu. She shared glimpses of her relaxing Sunday on social media. Priyanka is in Hyderabad, busy shooting for her first Indian film in almost 7 years. She was last seen in The Sky is Pink.

On Sunday night, Priyanka treated her fans to a photo dump that included moments of self-care, a refreshing swim, skincare sessions, and her favorite summer treats.

Sharing photos and videos, she wrote, “Sunday done right… now summer here I come,” giving fans a peek into how she balances work and relaxation amid the demanding shoot schedule.