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Priyanka Chopra’s Sunday was all about pool dips, IPL 2026 final: ‘Final toh banta hai’
Priyanka Chopra is in Hyderabad, busy shooting for her Indian cinema comeback film, Varanasi.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is enjoying her summer in India as she shoots for her next pan-India feature — SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu. She shared glimpses of her relaxing Sunday on social media. Priyanka is in Hyderabad, busy shooting for her first Indian film in almost 7 years. She was last seen in The Sky is Pink.
On Sunday night, Priyanka treated her fans to a photo dump that included moments of self-care, a refreshing swim, skincare sessions, and her favorite summer treats.
Sharing photos and videos, she wrote, “Sunday done right… now summer here I come,” giving fans a peek into how she balances work and relaxation amid the demanding shoot schedule.
Priyanka also revealed that she joined the rest of India to watch the IPL 2026 final, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated the Gujarat Titans. Priyanka wrote on her Instagram Story, “Final toh dekhna banta hai.”
See recent photos of Priyanka Chopra:
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Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her Indian comeback film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film has been creating a massive buzz among movie lovers due to its scale, star cast and SS Rajamouli’s ambitious vision.
The film is reportedly centered on Rudhra, whose journey unfolds as the sacred city of Varanasi confronts the looming danger of an asteroid strike. Blending epic adventure with Indian mythology and cultural heritage, the narrative is said to span different eras and locations across the globe.
The mega-budget entertainer is being shot across multiple locations, including Hyderabad, Odisha, and Kenya. With an estimated production cost of Rs 1,000–1,300 crore, Varanasi is poised to rank among the costliest films ever produced in India. The highly anticipated project is currently eyeing a theatrical release in April 2027.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas stays primarily in Los Angeles, with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti.
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