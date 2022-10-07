scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Priyanka Chopra Jonas supports Iran protestors: ‘I am in awe of your courage and purpose’

Priyanka posted a message for Iranian protestors on Instagram, saying she is in awe of their courage as they fight for their rights.

Priyanka Chopra JonasPriyanka Chopra Jonas spoke in support of Iranian women. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra)

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has lent her support to the “courageous women” of Iran who have been protesting over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Priyanka posted a message for the Iranian protestors on Instagram, saying she is in awe of their courage as they fight for their rights.

The message read, “Women in Iran and around the world are standing up and raising their voices, publicly cutting their hair and many other forms of protest for Mahsa Amini, whose young life was taken away so brutally by the Iranian Morality Police for wearing her hijab ‘improperly’. The voices that speak after ages of forced silence, will rightfully burst like a volcano! And they will not and MUST not be stemmed.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

“I am in awe of your courage and your purpose. It is not easy to risk your life, literally, to challenge the patriarchal establishment and fight for your rights. But, you are courageous women doing this every day regardless of the cost to yourselves. To ensure that this movement will have a lasting effect, we must hear their call, understand the issues and then join in with our collective voices,” the 40-year-old actor further wrote.

Also Read |Iran: Furious, women-led protests take veil off social, economic frustrations

Amini was detained in September by Iran’s morality police, who said she didn’t properly cover her hair with the mandatory Islamic headscarf hijab. She collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

Her death set off protests in dozens of cities across the country and the government has responded with a fierce crackdown.

Priyanka Chopra called upon others to hear the protestors’ call and join in “with our collective voices”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...

“We must also get everyone who can influence others to join as well. Numbers matter. Add your voice to this critical movement. Stay informed and be vocal, so these voices can no longer be forced to stay silent. I stand with you. Jin, jiyan, azaadi… Women, life, freedom. #MahsaAmini #IranProtests #WomanLifeFreedom,” she said.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 05:51:15 pm
Next Story

Government of Dubai finalizes MoU for economic cooperation with Haryana

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

RAM SETU 1200
Akshay Kumar gives a peep at Ram Setu
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement