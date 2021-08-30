Priyanka Chopra Jonas on returning to work: ‘I cried on the plane, I was terrified’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sure is a busy woman. Work wise, she has a lot on her plate. In fact, as soon as the world started to open up a little after the second wave of the pandemic, the global icon was on her way back to work. But that did not mean that she was not terrified.

Speaking to Vogue India in a recent interview, the superstar confessed that she was nervous about returning to work after feeling safe with her family by side in the months they were ‘locked down’ together.

More on Priyanka Chopra | Nick Jonas wants a bite of Priyanka Chopra in cheeky new photo, Parineeti Chopra warns ‘family is on Instagram’

“I spent six months at home feeling really safe with my family, and then Germany was the first time I left to go work. I cried on the plane. I was terrified.” However, husband and singer Nick Jonas‘ presence helped her calm down. The actor added, “He, my mum, my family came with me and we spent Christmas and New Year’s together while I was filming. It was really nice to not have to come back to an empty home. Nick wanted to help me settle in.”

In the same interview, Priyanka also spoke about being excited to film the Keanu Reeves film The Matrix 4.

“I would have done any part Lana Wachowski would have given me. I’d be happy to do a walk-on. It was amazing just being there. I used to arrive on set sometimes when Carrie-Anne Moss or Neil Patrick Harris were filming and I’d sort of peek in and have a fangirl moment,” the actor concluded.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has Amazon web series Citadel, romantic drama Text For You, The Matrix 4 and the recently announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.