Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Priyanka Chopra Jonas on changing her name: Wanted to honour traditions

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that no one had forced her to change name post marriage. The actor just wanted to honour her parents' traditions.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | February 10, 2021 12:22:25 pm
priyanka chopra jonasPriyanka Chopa Jonas opens up about adding Nick Jonas' surname to her own name. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra Jonas)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently revealed why she changed her name from Priyanka Chopra to Priyanka Chopra Jonas after tying the knot with musician Nick Jonas.

Stating that she sees the act as honouring her parents’ tradition, the global icon said on the Barstool Sports’ Chicks In The Office podcast, “I think I never changed my name. Yeah, I added his into mine. You know, and I wanted to sort of honour traditions, but at the same time, I didn’t want to let go of my identity, you know, and this was my in between, I guess. I inherited a beautiful name and I hope to live up to its legacy.”

Adding that she hopes for a different kind of world 50 years later where men would take their partner’s name, the actor stated, “I was never forced into it, it’s just something I wanted to do because that’s how I grew up. Hopefully, in another 50 years, it’ll be guys taking our names too, or just not changing our names, and that’ll be normalized. But I don’t think I was at that place when I got married, I kind of wanted to honour my parents’ tradition and that’s just how it happened.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas released her memoir Unfinished on Tuesday.

