Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ memoir Unfinished to release in January 2021

Priyanka Chopra introduced her fans to her memoir on Instagram. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has introduced her fans to her much awaited memoir Unfinished on social media as the book gets ready to hit the stands on January 19, 2021. The pre-orders of the book have already begun.

Priyanka took to Instagram to unveil the book cover and described her process of writing in a series of posts. Chopra shared that penning Unfinished required unpacking a lot of her past, including things she thought she had made peace with.

“The funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being “unfinished” has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life…,” the Sky is the Pink star wrote.

Priyanka further shared how since a young age she learnt to have conviction in her choices, which helped her later in life to move on from “unfinished things” without any guilt.

“My parents taught me at a very young age to have courage of conviction, and I’ve never been ambivalent about this. I have always been guided by my curiosity, drive for challenge, and intrinsic need to constantly evolve and move forward. I have taken many leaps of faith, often times when I was advised not to…and even when I too was afraid.

“Some risks paid off, some didn’t, but what I learned during this process is that I have never shied away from change, or forced guilt on myself for leaving something unfinished if that’s what my evolution as an individual required…,” she wrote.

In the third post, the actor wrote she hoped that her life would inspire her readers to unapologetically own their choices.

“While you’ll definitely learn about how I became me during the “in between” of what you haven’t seen, I also hope you’ll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT’S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what’s next if that’s what your journey requires to get to the next destination. We all have a different story to tell, this is my story, and I am #Unfinished,” Priyanka concluded.

