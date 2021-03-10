Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ book Unfinished features on New York City billboard, actor calls it ‘surreal’

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates her film The White Tiger getting two nods at the BAFTA 2021, the actor’s book Unfinished continues to gain momentum. On Tuesday, PeeCee shared a photo on her gram of her book being featured on a New York City billboard.

Showing her excitement at the feat, the “Desi Girl” wrote, “#Unfinished on a six-storey @amazonbooks billboard in NYC outside of Penn Station 🤯… Surreal! So thrilled to be included in this #WomensHistoryMonth celebration to amplify women’s voices.”

The day was also special for her as it marked exactly a month of the launch of Unfinished, added Priyanka on the post. The actor is currently in London shooting for her Amazon series Citadel. Her friends in Bollywood quickly dropped congratulatory messages on the post, and lauded the achievement. Her Krirish co-star Hrithik Roshan replied, “Amazing 👏👏”, while good friend Uday Chopra wrote, “Dude!!!”. As Dia Mirza gave her a high-five, producer Zoya Akhtar and director Tarun Mansukhani showed their joy with a bunch of emojis.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas launched Unfinished in February, and within a couple of days, the memoir became a bestseller. The actor has dedicated the book to her late father, Ashok Chopra.

Throughout her promotional interviews, Priyanka repeated that the process of writing has been both therapeutic and cathartic for her. Being a public figure since she won the title of Miss World in 2000, her life has been documented in detail. This, the global star has reinstated, is her attempt to own her story and give a peek of her life beyond the headlines and gossip.

On Tuesday, it turned out to be a double whammy for Priyanka, as by evening the news of The White Tiger receiving two nominations at the BAFTA also came in. The actor has acted and co-produced the Netflix movie. While Aadarsh Gourav has been nominated in the Best Actor category, the film also received a nod for the Best Adapted Screenplay. Sharing the news, the actor had posted, “What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @gouravadarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved. I feel extremely proud to have been an executive producer on this movie! Let’s get it!!”