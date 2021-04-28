Priyanka Chopra joins hands with Global Citizen to help in India’s Covid-19 crisis

Priyanka Chopra is working with Global Citizen and she answered some questions regarding how she plans on helping Indian citizens in sourcing the required vaccines. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is using her Twitter handle that has over 27 million followers to raise awareness about the Covid-19 crisis in India. Priyanka shared a tweet questioning US authorities on stocking excess vaccines when India is facing a massive shortage.

Priyanka tweeted, “My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive.”

My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 26, 2021

The actor is now working with Global Citizen, and she answered some questions regarding how she plans on helping Indian citizens in sourcing the required vaccines. When a user asked what she is doing about oxygen shortage in the country, Priyanka wrote, “In addition to working with @Glblctznimpact to ensure these vaccines are sent to India at the earliest, am currently working on some initiatives to help where most needed.”

Priyanka Chopra also shared how she plans to reach rural areas of the country with her vaccine campaign. “Through the #VaxLive campaign we’re supporting COVAX, a global vaccine sharing program that works with partners with lots of experience reaching rural communities. We’re raising funds and calling for dose donations to COVAX,” she wrote.

Yes we need all of these tools to save lives. The only way to stop the spread of the virus in India is by building collective immunity through vaccines. https://t.co/LOsNp4sxcH — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 28, 2021

When another user asked her about the fear of side effects and how that fear can be curtailed, Priyanka wrote, “I understand and it’s important people seek more info or speak with a doctor if they have concerns. Vaccines work and throughout history have saved millions of lives and eradicated diseases like Smallpox and Polio in India.”

Apart from the vaccines, India needs help in other medical infrastructure as well, and when a user pointed out the same, Priyanka said, “Yes we need all of these tools to save lives. The only way to stop the spread of the virus in India is by building collective immunity through vaccines.”

Naming the countries that can share vaccines, Priyanka Chopra also tweeted, “The US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan — these are the wealthy countries of the G7 group that we want to see share more doses as soon as possible.”

On the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. The global star recently launched her memoir Unfinished.