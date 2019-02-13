Priyanka Chopra’s never-before-seen avatar on Jimmy Fallon’s show, see photos and videos

The photos of Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the EW segment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are out, and it features the Bollywood actor in a never-before-seen avatar, complete with 1970s chic T-shirt, floral denim overall skirt, yellow and pink leggings, multicoloured hair and high pigtails.

While Priyanka shared a click and wrote, “”EW!!” 🍭🧁💗 Tonight at 11:45pm on NBC!! @fallontonight @jimmyfallon,” Jimmy Fallon too posted a picture and wrote, “Brand nEW! show tonight! I love seeing 15-year-old @priyankachopra Jonas!! Tune in tonight to see our dance challenge and Priyanka almost fall through a wall. #FallonTonight #EW #IsntItRomantic.”

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram stories too have many photos and videos from her time on the sets of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On the other hand, Isn’t It Romantic actors Priyanka and her co-star Rebel Wilson recently made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Sharing a photo, Priyanka wrote, “#portfolioshots @rebelwilson @j_corden @latelateshow.” She also shared another set of photos and wrote, “Would you flinch? Catch me and @rebelwilson on @latelateshow tonight!.”

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming release Isn’t It Romantic hits theaters on February 13 in US and Canada. The film will stream on Netflix India from February 28.