Priyanka Chopra is a ‘water baby’ as she enjoys a jet-ski ride in Valencia, watch video

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Spain to shoot for her show Citadel, enjoyed a day off with her mother Madhu Chopra, her pet dog Diana, British actor Osy Ikhile and costume designer Sara Sensoy on a yacht in the port city of Valencia. Apart from a good swim, Priyanka also went for a jet-ski ride.

Sharing a reel of herself on a jet-ski, Priyanka captioned her post, “Water baby!”

Priyanka Chopra also photos of herself looking gorgeous in a yellow monokini, as well as wearing a red two-piece. While fans flooded the comments section of the post, Nick Jonas was all heart for the photo dump.

Priyanka is in Valencia to shoot for Citadel, which is a series that is executive-produced by the Russo Brothers. The actor recently shared a picture from the shoot on Instagram and wrote, “Facing fears like the warrior she is…can’t wait for you to meet her.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has her hands full. Besides Matrix 4: Resurrections, she has Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, a wedding-themed reality show, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and the Ma Anand Sheela biopic. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.