Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lawrence share bestie energy at Paris event. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lawrence got along like a house on fire when they met at a recent fashion event in Paris. The two stars attended the 2026 LVMH Prize Awards but it was their chemistry that caught the attention of fans, with several videos of the duo now surfacing online. In the clips, Priyanka and Jennifer were seen sharing a laugh and exchanging some banter.

For the event, Priyanka Chopra opted for a black-and-white flowy dress, while Jennifer Lawrence wore a black pantsuit.

Dior brand ambassadors Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lawrence.. IKTR pic.twitter.com/hEet8kS7rq — 𝘴𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘩𝘦𝘳 (@primargot) September 4, 2026

Throughout the event, the two could be seen chatting with each other. In one of the viral videos, Priyanka and Jennifer were whispering into each other’s ears before breaking into laughter.

Both Priyanka and Jennifer are brand ambassadors for Dior and attended the event to support young fashion designers at the 13th edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. The ceremony was held on September 4 at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris.

Oh My PC and JLaw 🥵 pic.twitter.com/KQzyvpPa8u — SAMBIT (@GirlDontYell) September 4, 2026

The LVMH Prize was created in 2013 to celebrate and support creative talent from around the world. The competition is open to designers aged between 18 and 40 who have created at least two ready-to-wear collections.

According to the official LVMH Prize website, the winner of the LVMH Prize receives a €400,000 endowment (Rs 4.39 crore INR), along with one year of mentorship from a team of LVMH experts. Meanwhile, the Karl Lagerfeld Prize was created in 2022 in honour of the late designer and former LVMH Prize Jury member Karl Lagerfeld. The winner receives a €200,000 allocation and benefits from a one-year mentorship programme with LVMH experts.

This was the prize that Priyanka Chopra presented to this year’s winner, New York-based designer Zane Li of Lii. Jennifer Lawrence, meanwhile, presented the 2026 LVMH Prize to Belgian designer Julie Kegels.

About Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka is looking forward to the release of SS Rajamouli’s film Varanasi, where she stars alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is scheduled to release in April 2027.