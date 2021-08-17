Priyanka Chopra is the new chairperson of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival: ‘I’ve hit the road running’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has added another feather to her cap as she is now the Chairperson of The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival.

She was unanimously nominated by MAMI’s board of trustees which comprises Nita M. Ambani (Co-Chairperson), Anupama Chopra (Festival Director), Ajay Bijli, Anand G. Mahindra, Farhan Akhtar, Isha Ambani, Kabir Khan, Kaustubh Dhavse, Kiran Rao, Rana Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh, Rohan Sippy, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj and Zoya Akhtar. The board also welcomed two new members to its fold, acclaimed filmmaker Anjali Menon and renowned filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

In a statement, Isha Ambani said, “For us, building a unique cultural space and platform for cinema like the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival over six years has been immensely fulfilling. Now more than ever, we need to nurture the power of cinema and art to heal and help humanity move forward.”

She added, “I look forward to my dear friend Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining our team and leading the way for Jio MAMI to reach new heights. She is a multifaceted global artist and a force of nature. We are privileged to have her on board.”

Anupama Chopra, who is the festival director, called Priyanka Chopra a global icon and said, “Continuing Jio MAMI’s strong tradition of female leadership, the indomitable Priyanka Chopra Jonas now joins as chairperson. She is a global icon. Her passion and vision will take MAMI to the next level.”

In her statement, Priyanka Chopra mentioned that she was looking forward to being a part of Jio MAMI and working with ‘powerhouse’ of women.

She said, “I’m so proud to be taking on the role of Chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. I’m really looking forward to working alongside these powerhouse women, Isha Ambani, Anupama Chopra, Smriti Kiran and the rest of the team, to take the festival to the next level.“

Priyanka also said that she hopes to create a solid platform to showcase Indian cinema to the rest of the world. “I’ve hit the road running… with ideas, thoughts and plans on reimagining the festival to find its rightful place in a world that has changed so much in such a short time. We’re all consuming film and entertainment very differently now and in the process, we’ve expanded the footprint of the cinema that we watch. I have always been a huge supporter and believer in films from across India and together, we hope to create a strong platform to showcase Indian cinema to the world,” she added.

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will have an expanded timeline this time, owing to the pandemic. It will be conducted between October 2021 and March 2022, with digital screenings featuring talent from all over the world.