Priyanka Chopra is ‘so proud’ of husband Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers for this reason

Priyanka Chopra congratulated her husband Nick Jonas and brothers-in-law Kevin and Joe Jonas, collectively called Jonas Brothers, for getting honoured at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Congratulations @nickjonas!! So proud of you! Let’s go @kevinjonas @joejonas @jonasbrothers @hwdwalkoffame”.

Priyanka and Nick recently welcomed their baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She was born via surrogacy earlier this year and spent over 100 days in the NICU before being brought home.

Priyanka recently shared a photo with her mother Madhu Chopra and Malti on her social media handles to mark Madhu’s birthday. She captioned the photo, “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra.” Malti is cradled in the arms of her grandmother as Priyanka looks at her fondly.

Earlier on Mother’s Day, Priyanka and Nick shared on social media, “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

Priyanka is currently looking forward to the release of It’s All Coming Back to Me, her first starring role in a Hollywood film. She recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series Citadel, a much-anticipated global TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame.

She also signed up for an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel The Secret Daughter, in which she will co-star with Sienna Miller with Anthony Chen directing. In Hindi cinema, she is set to star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.