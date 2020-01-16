Priyanka Chopra is risky, says husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in the latest single of Jonas Brothers. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in the latest single of Jonas Brothers. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

The Jonas Brothers have been sharing posters of their upcoming single “What a Man Gotta Do” which releases on January 17. The latest poster shared by Nick Jonas features him and wife Priyanka Chopra. The two are seen recreating the poster of 1983 film Risky Business.

While Nick is channelling Tom Cruise from the Hollywood movie, Priyanka is getting all romantic in the poster which has an ’80s vibe to it. “Sign me up for the full time, I’m yours…” read the poster’s tagline.

Nick captioned the poster, “She’s Risky and I’m the Business #WhatAManGottaDoVideo.”

Earlier, Kevin Jonas also shared a poster of “What a Man Gotta Do” which had him recreating the poster of 1989 rom-com Say Anything… with wife Danielle Jonas. The tagline of their poster read, “To know Kevin Jonas is to love him. Danielle Jonas is about to get to know Kevin Jonas.”

Now, it remains to be seen which iconic film will Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recreate for the upcoming single.

Jonas Brothers got back together in 2019 with their track “Sucker”. They released their album ‘Happiness Begins’ and also starred in Chasing Happiness, a documentary on Amazon Prime Video which narrated their story from their growing up days in New Jersey to the reunion of their band and launch of their new album after ten years.

