Priyanka Chopra is ready to rock the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra is in Cannes for her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor is there to represent the jewellery brand Chopard. Priyanka took to Instagram to share her photo and captioned it, “Good afternoon, Cannes.” She then shared a few more photos.

Advertising

Priyanka is known for putting her best foot forward at red carpet events. The actor has presented awe-inspiring looks at the Emmys, Oscars and various other red carpets. She was recently photographed at the Met Gala in New York. PeeCee attended the gala with husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra is not the only Indian celebrity at Cannes Film Festival. Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Hina Khan and Mallika Sherawat have also reached the prestigious film festival. Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also set to appear at Cannes.

Priyanka is having a gala time at the moment. The actor recently attended the surprise wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner after the Billboard Music Awards. The newly reunited Jonas Brothers performed at the event.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in The Sky is Pink alongside Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar.