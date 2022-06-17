scorecardresearch
Friday, June 17, 2022
Priyanka Chopra is excited about mother Madhu Chopra’s talk show debut

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra is making her talk show debut.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 17, 2022 6:55:08 pm
Madhu Chopra is a doctor by profession. (Photos: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra on Friday gave a shout-out to mother Madhu Chopra for making her talk show debut. Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share a reel featuring Madhu as the host of a show.

The Bollywood star captioned the video, “Look who just made a talk show debut! My mama, @drmadhuakhourichopra. Congratulations mom on the launch of #Svastha. Lots of love to you and the team. Tune in to watch #Svastha on channel 101 @tataplay.”

Also read |Priyanka Chopra’s mother says she’s forgotten about her after becoming a grandmother: ‘All I think about is the little one’
priyanka chopra madhu chopra talk show Priyanka Chopra gave a shout out to her mother Madhu Chopra in her Instagram stories.

Madhu Chopra, who is a doctor, took to Instagram to share details about her show. Sharing a video, she wrote, “Incredible hours spent conversing with India’s top doctors across different specialties. Towards a svastha life. Stay tuned for more!!”

Earlier in the day, Priyanka posted a birthday wish for her mother with an adorable click featuring the two, along with Priyanka’s newborn daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She also posted an Instagram reel of Madhu doing salsa.

Also read |Priyanka Chopra understands the ‘repercussions’ of wearing a mangalsutra, wonders if it’s ‘too patriarchal’

In an earlier interview with ETimes Lifestyle, Madhu Chopra had spoken about her granddaughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She said, “It’s so joyful! I can’t tell you how my heart just goes. I think it’s something that I have been waiting for a very long time. It has happened now and I cannot conceal my happiness.”

