Priyanka Chopra is enjoying the golgappas at Sona with Nick Jonas: ‘Some of my favourites’

Priyanka Chopra, who has a packed itinerary while in New York, took time away from her busy schedule and spent time with her husband Nick Jonas and other friends as they got dinner at her restaurant Sona. Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai was also a part of PC’s group.

Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka posted a video featuring Nick Jonas, her manager Anjula Acharia, actor Sarita Choudhary among others. The actor was also seen eating golgappas in one of the photos. She captioned the post, “A NYC night out with some of my favorites.”

Nick also took to his Instagram and dropped an adorable picture with Priyanka and also penned a sweet note along with it. He wrote in the caption, “Dinner at the best restaurant in NYC with my @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka opened her Indian restaurant Sona in New York in March 2021. Taking to social media, the actor had said, “I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with.”

Earlier this week, Priyanka addressed the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment at UNGA. Apart from that, she also attended the FC Festival, where she spoke about her upcoming series Citadel with the Russo Brothers. She was also a part of Forbes Philanthropy Summit and a climate change summit.

In Hindi cinema, Priyanka has not appeared in any films since 2019’s The Sky Is Pink. She is set to appear in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa where she co-stars alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.