Priyanka Chopra is back to ‘Home Sweet Home’, attends Nick Jonas’ concert

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back to “Home sweet home.” As she reached New York, she shared a photo on Instagram where she held husband Nick Jonas’ hand. Later, she also posted a video from the Jones Beach in New York where the Jonas Brothers performed on Saturday.

Jonas Brothers, Nick, Joe and Kevin, performed at the BLI Summer Jam 2019. The other photos and videos from the concert were shared on several fan pages of the band.

Danielle Jonas shared a video from the concert on Instagram. The video had PeeCee enjoying the music and swaying as the Jonas brothers sang. But we missed seeing Sophie Turner along with her.

The rock band will soon begin their “Happiness Begins” tour from August 4. Nick Jonas had earlier shared on Instagram, “WE’RE GOING ON TOUR! I am so excited for this North American run. We are already hard at work putting together the show, and making sure it’s a night to remember. What show are you coming to?”

A few other photos of Priyanka and Nick as they walked around on the streets of New York surfaced on the former’s fan pages on social media.

On the work front, Priyanka just wrapped up the shoot of her Hindi movie The Sky Is Pink. After the wrap, the actor thanked her director Shonali Bose and co-actors, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf for the wonderful journey.

The Sky Is Pink is scheduled to release on October 11.