After brother’s engagement in New Delhi, Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai. The actor was in New Delhi to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra's engagement ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra is a busy bee. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra recently posted a cute selfie with husband and “best travel buddy ever” Nick Jonas and informed her fans that they are in New Delhi. Late, with another post, PC revealed that they were in town to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra’s engagement ceremony.

Priyanka also gave a sneak peek into her brother’s engagement ceremony by sharing photos of him and his fiancee Ishittaa Kumar. Priyanka captioned the image as, “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the famiy.. you r so beautiful together.. I wish you both the best for the future ! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89 ❤️🎉”

However, the actor did not stop here. Priyanka wrapped up some work commitments in Delhi as well. She attended a launch event and soon left for Mumbai.

Now, Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai. Our shutterbugs caught the actor exiting Mumbai airport today morning. Check out the photos:

Priyanka Chopra attended an event in New Delhi before flying down to Mumbai. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra at an event in New Delhi. (Express photo: APH Images)
Priyanka Chopra was in New Delhi to attend brother Siddharth Chopra’s engagement. (Express photo: APH Images)

Here is a sneak peek into Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s engagement ceremony:

Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season 6 finale episode where the actor revealed she is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bharadwaj for her next Bollywood film. Meanwhile, she is busy with her own YouTube series.

