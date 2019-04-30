Priyanka Chopra is a proud daughter as Madhu Chopra opens a new clinic

After casting her vote early Monday, Priyanka Chopra joined mother Madhu Chopra at the inauguration of the latter’s new clinic. Later, Priyanka shared pictures of herself with Madhu at the inauguration and wrote a heartwarming note for her mother.

Advertising

In her latest Instagram post, the proud daughter wrote, “One of the greatest individual challenges we face in our lives is the ability to constantly evolve as people and professionals. It means pushing yourself to challenge the status quo. It’s something I work towards every day with everything I do. And it’s a lesson from my mother Dr. @madhumalati. She has constantly reinvented herself in the pursuit to be her best self in her many roles from a physician in the army, to a film producer, an entrepreneur to a daughter, wife, sister, mother and a friend.”

Congratulating her mother on the new beginning, Priyanka added, “And today was no different. She took yet another step in her professional journey with a new addition to her successful venture @studio_aesthetique. So proud to stand beside her and her partner @drneetikamodi in this new offering as they unveiled it to the world. Congratulations mom… your ability to challenge yourself to excel at everything you do has inspired us to be the people we are today! Here’s to many more milestones!”

Priyanka Chopra looked as pretty as ever as she posed with her mother and the staff of the clinic.

On the work front, Priyanka is looking forward to the release of Bollywood drama The Sky Is Pink. The film is helmed by Shonali Bose and also stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar in pivotal roles. It will hit the theaters on October 11 this year.