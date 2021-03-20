Priyanka Chopra’s interview with Oprah Winfrey: From first impression about Nick Jonas to her Bollywood struggle, here are five takeaways

Priyanka Chopra’s interview with the iconic talk show host Oprah Winfrey on Super Soul has been garnering a lot of buzz. The main topic of the conversation is Chopra’s recently released memoir titled Unfinished: A Memoir.

But from the memoir, in which Chopra writes about her remarkable life, come stories of her childhood, career, family, relationships, and marriage. Thus the conversation is fairly uninhibited.

Here are five takeaways from the interview:

1. Priyanka Chopra is a firm believer in God

During the interview, PeeCee said that being an Indian, she was exposed to nearly every major religion and religious practices while growing up and does believe in a higher power. She said during the interview, “In India it’s hard not to, you’re right. With the swirling number of religions that live in the country… I grew up in a convent school. So I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque. I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family. I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you can’t ignore it.”

2. When her faith was tested

It was her father’s death that tested Priyanka’s faith. She told Oprah in an answer to a question, “I was very angry. My relationship with God changed a little bit. But then at the same time, I feel like God helped me find salvation and come out of it too. But at that time, it was tested. Oh man, I went to every temple there was to go to. I did every prayer there was to do. I met every godman or woman I needed to meet, every doctor I need to go to. I flew my dad to Singapore, New York, Europe, India, everywhere just to do whatever I could to prolong his life. It’s such a helpless feeling.”

3. She was bullied and racially harassed at school

Priyanka revealed that she moved to Boston, US at the age of 16. There, she was a target of intense bullying of racial kind. She told Oprah, “High school is hardy anyway. To be coming of age, to understand your body as a woman. At the same time being devalued for something I couldn’t change. I wasn’t aware that this is something I should feel embarrassed about.”

4. How Priyanka judged the book by its cover regarding Nick Jonas

During the interview, Oprah brought up the topic of Nick and how Priyanka has written in the memoir that her mother “dreamed” him up. Priyanka said that when she first looked at Nick, she may have “judged the book by the cover”. She added, “I may have judged the book by the cover. I didn’t honestly take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35, I was like, ‘I want to get married, I want to have kids. He’s in his 20s, I don’t if that’s something he’d want to do’. I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him.”

5. Priyanka regrets not standing up for herself when she was mistreated by filmmakers

Priyanka talked about her struggles in the early days in the film industry that involved a director forcing her to do a dance performance. She revealed that due to her being a newcomer, she could not find the courage to voice her opinion. She said, “I was so scared. I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that ‘you don’t want to get a reputation of being hard to work with.’ So I worked within the system.”