Priyanka Chopra interacts with US vice president Kamala Harris, Nick Jonas spends time with daughter Malti Marie. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra visited the White House on Friday and talked to US Vice President Kamala Harris on various issues, including abortion laws, pay parity and gun reform in the US. The actor moderated a session at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum in Washington.

She started the session with a jab at men patronising women. Noting the silence in the room, she joked, “Do you hear that sound? That is the sound of no mansplaining, ladies.” During her interaction with Harris, the actor said that for the first time in her 22 years in the film industry, she received equal pay as her male co-actor this year.

Priyanka posted pictures from her visit to the White House on social media. Meanwhile, her husband, singer Nick Jonas, took care of their daughter Malti Marie. Nick posted a photo of himself with their toddler and captioned it, “Daddy daughter adventures in NYC.”

When Kamala Harris became the first female Vice President of the United States, Priyanka had lauded the moment. During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she had said, “It was such an emotional moment for a lot of my friends and family but coming from a country like India which has seen several women in governance, whether it is President, Prime Minister… You know, welcome to the club, America. That’s what I’ll say. High time, I hope this isn’t the first.”

“I hope there are many, many because this is what governance should look like. Leadership looks amazing especially when it is diverse and reflective of what the world really looks like,” she added.

Recently, the actor also hailed the Supreme Court of India for its decision to legalise abortion irrespective of a woman’s marital status. She wrote on Instagram, “The right to choose. The only way it should be for women across the world. A progressive step forward!!!”

Priyanka is looking forward to the release of the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. She also has films like Ending Things and It’s All Coming Back To Me in pipeline.