This is how Priyanka Chopra is handling her ‘hard’ life like a pro

Are you struggling with your life? Well, Priyanka Chopra will show you how to stay chill despite the hard times. The actor, who is quite active on Instagram, posted a funny Boomerang and captioned it as, “Life is hard.” In the short video, we see Priyanka moving on a segway while catching up with her breakfast and her hairstylists are just running around the actor to make her look perfect. Well, we do not know if Priyanka is leading a hard life but her stylists, for sure, have their game point on irrespective of the distractions.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been turning heads by making public appearances with American singer-composer Nick Jonas. Speculations are rife that the two are dating, and their pictures are proof.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is at present seen in Quantico Season 3. The American series will not return for its fourth season. The actor had earlier won two People’s Choice Awards for her performance as Agent Alex Parrish in the show.

The actor will also be seen in two Hollywood films – A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. Her next Bollywood project is the Salman Khan starrer Bharat.

