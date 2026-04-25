How Priyanka Chopra should have handled the Oscars moment with Javier Bardem: ‘Prepare your non-verbal cues’

One of the most talked-about moments from this year’s Oscar Awards involved Priyanka Chopra and Javier Bardem, who appeared on stage together to present the award for Best International Feature Film. During the presentation, Javier drew attention when he used his time on stage to call for “Free Palestine”. His remarks received a huge applause from the audience, while Priyanka, standing beside him, appeared momentarily taken aback. The moment quickly went viral on social media, where she faced criticism over her reaction.

Body Language and Non-Verbal Clues

Media trainers to the celebrities, Janice Sequeira and Nupur Singh Riat, were recently asked how they would advise public figures to handle such situations. Speaking to Variety India, Sequeira pointed out that Priyanka may have been briefly distracted just before Javier began speaking. “At the outset, first let’s discuss that incident by itself, right? I think it is clear that there was also a moment where she was caught off guard because right before he started talking, there was someone in the audience who cheered for the two of them, or for her, and she waved at them. And the narrative starts from there, that it was an inappropriate reaction while someone was talking about something so serious.”