Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Priyanka Chopra: ‘I am still new in Hollywood’

Global Indian star Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her journey in Hollywood.

Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra is now focused on proving herself in Hollywood. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra)

Multi-hyphenate star Priyanka Chopra is very much aware of her standing in Hollywood. While Priyanka acknowledges that she has made some significant achievements in India, when it comes to America, she is still a new-kid-on-the-block.

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Priyanka said, “I am a high-achiever, I have always been a high achiever. I am someone who is goal oriented. I like challenges, growth, evolution and knowledge. When you combine all of these things, there is a lot more that I want to do. If I break it down, I have had an incredibly successful career as an actor in India. I have worked with the best filmmakers, and I have done films that I am really really proud of. And now I want to be able to, as an actor, create that body of work in English language which is in America.”

Priyanka Chopra noted that after 10 years of hard work in the US, things seem to be finally looking up for her in Hollywood. “As an actor, I am still new (in Hollywood). After 10 years of working here, I have just about reached the point where I am doing the kind of roles I want to, where I have the kind of credibility within the industry that I have worked really hard for, where I have trust with the partners that I am working with,” she added.

Does it mean that Priyanka won’t return to the Indian entertainment industry? Only time will tell.

Priyanka Chopra forayed into Hollywood with a lead role in the television series Quantico (2015). Later, she appeared in movies such as Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic and The Matrix Resurrections. The actor currently has multiple Hollywood projects in the works.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 09:08:26 pm
