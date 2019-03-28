Priyanka Chopra’s If I Could Tell You Just One Thing first impression: Another feather in this global icon’s hat

Priyanka Chopra has become the interviewer instead of an interviewee for the first time with If I Could Tell You Just One Thing and we can’t say we are surprised. Of course, we have admired her for being a Hindi film actor for the longest time, but if the past few years are anything to go by, she is a global icon who can turn an experiment into a success.

In this 30-minute video, we see Priyanka talking to gymnast Simone Biles, rapper-actor Awkwafina and designer Diane von Furstenberg as she asks them for ‘one thing’ and the three women share their wisdom with the actor.

While it was nice to hear the conversation, the episode still felt like a promo. Each of the segments is divided into roughly 10 minutes each and it is between those segments that we see Priyanka Chopra’s life in LA. Her husband, home, and her team is shown in glimpses and honestly, that was the part that was far more interesting than the interviews. She can totally be the centre of a Kardiashan-esque show, but saner, and it would be no exaggeration to say that it would be a big success.

Priyanka has the ability to connect with people and this comes across when she conducts these interviews. She lets the guests complete their thoughts and gives her inputs just at the right time.

Priyanka Chopra has people following her around the globe, literally as well as virtually. Her lavish wedding made headlines, talk show hosts love the actor for her wit and this isn’t limited to a particular region, she commands this throughout the world. In her show too, Priyanka stays the star. Despite having some really successful women on board, she is the one who shines.