Indian actor Priyanka Chopra is now Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram. There is, however, no change on Twitter and Facebook.

Advertising

The name change comes just one day after Priyanka and Nick Jonas, who tied the knot last week, made their first appearance as a married couple at the launch party of Bumble, a dating application, in New Delhi.

Bumble was officially launched in India at an event here on December 5.

Priyanka and Nick have had three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur’s royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies.

A heartfelt thank you to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for gracing us with your presence. Touched by your kind words and blessings. @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/ktGguBra0N — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 5, 2018

Their pre-wedding rituals at the celebrations, which saw participation from just a little over 200 guests, included a “mehndi” (henna) ceremony. There was also a glitzy musical evening.