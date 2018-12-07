Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra is now Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram. There is, however, no change on Twitter and Facebook. Priyanka and Nick had three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace recently.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1. (Source: APH Images)

Indian actor Priyanka Chopra is now Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram. There is, however, no change on Twitter and Facebook.

The name change comes just one day after Priyanka and Nick Jonas, who tied the knot last week, made their first appearance as a married couple at the launch party of Bumble, a dating application, in New Delhi.

Bumble was officially launched in India at an event here on December 5.

Priyanka and Nick have had three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur’s royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies.

Their pre-wedding rituals at the celebrations, which saw participation from just a little over 200 guests, included a “mehndi” (henna) ceremony. There was also a glitzy musical evening.

