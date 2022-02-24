New mom Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her life and home after welcoming daughter: Soft toys, a baby Krishna idol and comfort food

Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to give a tiny peek into her house as she relaxed and spent quality time with husband Nick Jonas and their newborn daughter. Dressed in a red sweatshirt, Priyanka simply captioned the series of personal images, “Photo dump.”

The first picture had her gazing into the distance as she took a selfie. This was followed by a scrumptious-looking picture of a plate of caviar fries, an adorable photo featuring herself and partner-singer Nick Jonas, a cute picture of her pet dogs, and finally, some soft toys for her daughter arranged on a slab with an idol of baby Sri Krishna at the side.

Fans were quick to show love to their star, as one user wrote, “So many teddies, and hare Krishna.” Another fan mentioned, “Most beautiful mummy.” A comment read, “Love you, queen.”

Last month, Priyanka Chopra had shared via an Instagram post that she and Nick have welcomed a baby into their lives via surrogacy. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Nick Jonas also shared the same post on his social media page.

Earlier, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, when asked about starting a family with Nick, Priyanka had said, “You know, you want to make God laugh and tell her your plans and I am not the one who makes those plans, but yes absolutely, whenever it’s the right time, it’s something that we definitely want.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a number of projects lined up for release, including the Amazon Prime series Citadel, romantic drama Text For You, and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.