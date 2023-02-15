Priyanka Chopra holds Nick Jonas’ hand, wraps daughter Malti Marie in her arms on Valentine’s Day. See pics, videos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been painting their Instagram red with Valentine’s Day posts. The couple shared Reels and photos as they spent a perfect day in each other’s company. Priyanka also had daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas wrapped in her arms as they enjoyed a family outing together.

It was Priyanka who first shared a video of herself on her Instagram storoes, laying in bed with the song “Each day is Valentine” playing in the background. Priyanka blushed in the video and wrote, “Each day is Valentine with my @nickjonas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Nick Jonas shared a Reel this morning and wrote, “A perfect Valentine’s Day with my heart ❤️.” The video shows Priyanka holding Nick’s hand as they enjoyed live music with an amazing view.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka also shared two photos. In one of the photos, doting mom Priyanka can be seen enjoying the view of a lake with daughter Malti Marie. The actor wrote, “My forever valentines ❤️ happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones …”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January last year. Some weeks ago, they revealed her face to the public for the first time at an event in Hollywood.