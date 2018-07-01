Follow Us:
Sunday, July 01, 2018
Have you seen Hina Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Karishma Tanna’s latest photos?

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Twinkle Khanna, Kritika Kamra, Kishwer Merchant and more celebrities shared their photos on social media.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: July 1, 2018 8:18:16 pm
Fans eagerly wait for photos of their favourite stars. Here are photos shared on Sunday by Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Trishala Dutt, Kritika Kamra and Kishwer Merchant among others on social media. Scroll on.

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra recently shared this gorgeous photo and the caption read, “Casual💋.” Twinkle Khanna, akshay kumar Twinkle Khanna is on a vacation. In her latest photo, she was seen posing with husband Akshay Kumar and her two friends. Zhu Zhu Remember Salman Khan’s Tublight co-star Zhu Zhu? The Chinese actor also shared a photo and wrote, “Everybody is on holiday, I’m on a juice detox 😭 #needarealvacation.” Karishma Tanna Karishma Tanna, who will be next seen in TV show Qayamat Ki Raat, shared a few photos from the show’s sets. Karishma Tanna “Chandeliers, lamps, lights and ME! 🦋🌺🌟 #qayamatkiraat #karishmatanna #ktians #love #positivity,” read Karishma’s photo caption. Trishala Dutt Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt also posted a photo recently. hina khan Hina Khan also shared some new photos. hina khan “Jusssttt❤️ My life my rules🙌,” wrote Hina Khan along with her photos. hina khan Hina Khan is not doing any TV shows, but this fashionista keeps sharing her sizzling photos. Kishwer Merchant Kishwer Merchant is enjoying her vacation in Maldives. She too shared a photo recently. Kishwer Merchant Kishwer had also shared a photo with a friend earlier. Kritika Kamra Kritika Kamra is in Thailand for a vacation. The actor shared a photo and the caption read, “Sunday. .#sundayinapicture #lazypoolday #phiphi #islandlife #thailand #amazingthailand.” Kritika Kamra Kritika earlier posted a photo and wrote, “The human spirit needs places where nature has not been rearranged by the hand of man. This trip took me to places that were unbelievably beautiful, some untouched, away from the maddening crowds and noise. And I’m so glad I did this. We underestimate nature.. the influence it has on us. I can’t describe it, all I can say is GO. Whenever you get a chance, go to some place far away and let it work it’s magic. .#thailand #amazingthailand #krabi #limestonecliffs #magicalsky #deepbluesea #travel #travelphotography #carpediem #makingmemories #youonlyliveonce.” Kritika Kamra It seems Kritika Kamra is really enjoying her vacation. Krystle D'souza Krystle D’souza is in Qatar for a vacation and she too shared a photo.

