Have you seen Hina Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Karishma Tanna’s latest photos?

Here are the latest photos of your favourite stars. Here are the latest photos of your favourite stars.

Fans eagerly wait for photos of their favourite stars. Here are photos shared on Sunday by Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Trishala Dutt, Kritika Kamra and Kishwer Merchant among others on social media. Scroll on.

Priyanka Chopra recently shared this gorgeous photo and the caption read, “Casual💋.” Priyanka Chopra recently shared this gorgeous photo and the caption read, “Casual💋.”

Twinkle Khanna is on a vacation. In her latest photo, she was seen posing with husband Twinkle Khanna is on a vacation. In her latest photo, she was seen posing with husband Akshay Kumar and her two friends.

Remember Remember Salman Khan ’s Tublight co-star Zhu Zhu? The Chinese actor also shared a photo and wrote, “Everybody is on holiday, I’m on a juice detox 😭 #needarealvacation.”

Karishma Tanna, who will be next seen in TV show Qayamat Ki Raat, shared a few photos from the show’s sets. Karishma Tanna, who will be next seen in TV show Qayamat Ki Raat, shared a few photos from the show’s sets.

“Chandeliers, lamps, lights and ME! 🦋🌺🌟 #qayamatkiraat #karishmatanna #ktians #love #positivity,” read Karishma’s photo caption. “Chandeliers, lamps, lights and ME! 🦋🌺🌟 #qayamatkiraat #karishmatanna #ktians #love #positivity,” read Karishma’s photo caption.

Sanjay Dutt ’s daughter Trishala Dutt also posted a photo recently.

Hina Khan also shared some new photos. Hina Khan also shared some new photos.

“Jusssttt❤️ My life my rules🙌,” wrote Hina Khan along with her photos. “Jusssttt❤️ My life my rules🙌,” wrote Hina Khan along with her photos.

Hina Khan is not doing any TV shows, but this fashionista keeps sharing her sizzling photos. Hina Khan is not doing any TV shows, but this fashionista keeps sharing her sizzling photos.

Kishwer Merchant is enjoying her vacation in Maldives. She too shared a photo recently. Kishwer Merchant is enjoying her vacation in Maldives. She too shared a photo recently.

Kishwer had also shared a photo with a friend earlier. Kishwer had also shared a photo with a friend earlier.

Kritika Kamra is in Thailand for a vacation. The actor shared a photo and the caption read, “Sunday. .#sundayinapicture #lazypoolday #phiphi #islandlife #thailand #amazingthailand.” Kritika Kamra is in Thailand for a vacation. The actor shared a photo and the caption read, “Sunday. .#sundayinapicture #lazypoolday #phiphi #islandlife #thailand #amazingthailand.”

Kritika earlier posted a photo and wrote, “The human spirit needs places where nature has not been rearranged by the hand of man. This trip took me to places that were unbelievably beautiful, some untouched, away from the maddening crowds and noise. And I’m so glad I did this. We underestimate nature.. the influence it has on us. I can’t describe it, all I can say is GO. Whenever you get a chance, go to some place far away and let it work it’s magic. .#thailand #amazingthailand #krabi #limestonecliffs #magicalsky #deepbluesea #travel #travelphotography #carpediem #makingmemories #youonlyliveonce.” Kritika earlier posted a photo and wrote, “The human spirit needs places where nature has not been rearranged by the hand of man. This trip took me to places that were unbelievably beautiful, some untouched, away from the maddening crowds and noise. And I’m so glad I did this. We underestimate nature.. the influence it has on us. I can’t describe it, all I can say is GO. Whenever you get a chance, go to some place far away and let it work it’s magic. .#thailand #amazingthailand #krabi #limestonecliffs #magicalsky #deepbluesea #travel #travelphotography #carpediem #makingmemories #youonlyliveonce.”

It seems Kritika Kamra is really enjoying her vacation. It seems Kritika Kamra is really enjoying her vacation.

Krystle D’souza is in Qatar for a vacation and she too shared a photo. Krystle D’souza is in Qatar for a vacation and she too shared a photo.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd