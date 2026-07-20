Priyanka Chopra hides face as Nick Jonas shares rare photo of wedding proposal

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s singer-husband Nick Jonas never fails to drop some major couple goals on special occasions. As our ‘desi girl’ turned 44, Nick took to Instagram to share a romantic video from what appeared to be the couple’s recent vacation in Spain, giving fans a glimpse into their private getaway. Accompanying the clip was a sweet birthday note dedicated to his wife, which instantly won hearts across social media.

The video begins with picturesque views from a luxury yacht before shifting focus to Priyanka, who is seen soaking the sun, smiling at the camera, and blowing a flying kiss towards Nick.

Dressed in a stylish bikini paired with a cover-up, sunglasses, and a bandana, the actor looked relaxed as the couple enjoyed their holiday together.

Nick shared the clip with the caption in Spanish, “¡Feliz cumpleaños! Mi amor ❤️ (Happy Birthday! My love).”

See Nick Jonas’ birthday post for Priyanka Chopra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra’s 44th birthday turned into a double celebration as Nick also shared a rare photo of the two from his personal album. Priyanka and Nick also marked a major milestone in their relationship.

Taking to Instagram, Nick posted an unseen picture from their proposal and wrote, “8 years ago she said yes. 💍” Priyanka quickly reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, replying, “So Grateful, you asked..”

See the post shared by Nick Jonas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@mimixjerry)

Earlier, Nick Jonas’s parents, Denise Jonas and Papa Kevin Jonas, too shared warm birthday wishes for the actor. Mama D Jonas wrote, “Birthday queen in our midst! Glory to God for gifting her to all of us. Life is changed when she touches it. Love you ❤️,” while papa Jonas wrote along with an old photo, “Dear Priyanka, we are so thankful to have you in our family and in our heart. You bring joy and life to everyone. We love you. Happy Birthday!”

See the birthday posts for Priyanka Chopra by her in-laws:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@mimixjerry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papa Kevin Jonas (@papakjonas)

The birthday celebration coincided with another major milestone for Priyanka, who unveiled some stills from her highly anticipated film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The project has already generated significant buzz, making the actor’s birthday even more special for her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varanasi (@varanasimovie)

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in December 2018, continue to be among the entertainment industry’s most-loved celebrity couples. They are parents to their four-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, and often share glimpses of their family life and travels with fans.