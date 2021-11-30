Priyanka Chopra has her dress fixed by Nick Jonas as the couple makes a stunning statement on BFI Awards red carpet, watch

As Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas took to the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2021 on Tuesday morning, the internet again marvelled at how the duo is in perfect sync. The event took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Nick later took to Instagram to give a shout-out to ‘star of the show’, his beautiful wife, as he shared photos featuring both of them.

In the pictures Priyanka Chopra is seen dressed in a head-to-toe floral bodysuit by Richard Quinn. She completed her attire with a diamond necklace and dangling earrings. Nick, on the other hand, complemented his wife in an oversized black suit set featuring a notch lapel, double-breasted blazer and loose-fitted pants. He teamed his suit with a red round-neck top, matching pocket square, and striking red split-toe boots by Maison Margiela.

Priyanka and Nick were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand through out the fashion night. She shared the fashion platform with several bigwigs in the global fashion industry. The British Fashion Council too shared a photograph on their official Instagram page, which featured Priyanka along with others.

Priyanka and Nick’s pictures gave the much needs solace to their fans after The Matrix Resurrections actor dropped ‘Jonas’ from her name on her social media platforms, sparking separation rumours that her mother, Madhumalti Chopra was quick to rubbish. Priyanka was also a part of the Jonas Family Roast on Netflix.

Both Priyanka and Nick also reiterated their love for each other with their similar Thanksgiving posts. Along with photos where the two are cuddling, Nick wrote, “Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra.” Priyanka, meanwhile, wrote, “So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas ❤️✨ happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating 🥳”

On the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of Citadel and The Matrix Resurrections. She will also start shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.