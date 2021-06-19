Priyanka Chopra has a new tattoo and it’s dedicated to her three pets, see photo

Priyanak gets her second tattoo, dedicates it to her three pet dogs. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is living the London summer dream with full vivacity. In a new video that PeeCee posted on Instagram, she showed her freshly painted toenails, and while she was living her best summer life, she also gave a sneak peek into her latest tattoo, with which she has imprinted her love for her pet dogs Diana, Gino and Panda, on her skin forever.

Three pawprints can be seen on Priyanka‘s right ankle as she wrote, “Summer nails; summer tattoo #happyfeet.”

Priyanka Chopra’s new tattoo is dedicated to her three dogs- Diana, Gino and Panda. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra’s new tattoo is dedicated to her three dogs- Diana, Gino and Panda. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka has expressed her adoration for dogs on many occasions. Ahead of her first wedding anniversary with Nick Jonas, Priyanka had gifted her rockstar husband a puppy, and they named him Gino The German.

Priyanka has always gotten tattoos that mean something to her, it is her way of keeping her loved ones closest to her heart. A year before her father Dr Ashok Chopra passed away, Priyanka got inked with the words ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ in her father’s handwriting.

In her memoir ‘Unfinished’, The Sky is Pink actor has mentioned that she got her very first tattoo in Ibiza, Spain. While promoting her memoir earlier this year, Priyanka had revealed why she decided on the tattoo.

She had shared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, “I was very close to my father, he was my greatest champion, my biggest cheerleader, the loudest guy in the room, and when he died, it was just quiet in that corner, you know? If I’d win an award, he’d be like ‘Ahhh!’, and I had to tell him ‘Dad, you’ve got to play it cool now’, but dad didn’t know how to, he was just so excited about everything I did.”

“I got this tattoo about a year or two before my dad passed, and I lied to him, and I told him I needed to write (his name) down because I wanted it for artwork for my album,” Chopra Jonas admitted. “He wrote it in his handwriting, and now I have it here with me.”

On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped up Text for You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. She will soon be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she is co-producing as well. Apart from this, she has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in her kitty. Priyanka is also working on the Amazon Prime series Citadel with Russo Brothers.