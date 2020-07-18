Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor and others wish Priyanka Chopra on her birthday

Priyanka Chopra turned 38 today. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra turned 38 today. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Actor Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 38th birthday today. While her celebration might be low-key this year because of the global pandemic, her friends and colleagues from the Hindi film industry are sending her their best wishes via social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Huma Qureshi among many others took to social media to wish her a happy birthday.

Wishing her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star on her birthday, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday Priyanka. You are strong, a fighter and inspiration to many. Here’s wishing you a splendid birthday.”

“Happy birthday @priyankachopra… May you continue to inspire the world. Hugs from across the globe…” Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote wishing Bollywood’s Desi Girl on her birthday.

Actor Huma Qureshi called Priyanka her “girl crush.” Sharing a selfie on Instagram stories, Qureshi wrote, “My girl crush teaching me how it’s done. Happy birthday.”

Actor Rakul Preet titled Priyanka a “rockstar” as she wished the actor. Mandana Karimi called Priyanka a “queen” sharing a photo of the actor on her Instagram stories.

Anushka Sharma wished Priyanka Chopra on her birthday. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Anushka Sharma wished Priyanka Chopra on her birthday. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar shares her birthday with Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram) Bhumi Pednekar shares her birthday with Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to wish Priyanka Chopra on her birthday. (Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Huma Qureshi called Priyanka Chopra her ‘girl crush.’ (Photo: Huma Qureshi/Instagram) Huma Qureshi called Priyanka Chopra her ‘girl crush.’ (Photo: Huma Qureshi/Instagram)

“Keep inspiring the whole world with your spirit and talent,” actor Bipasha Basu wrote as she wished the Quantico actor.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “May lord Ganesh Always bless you with good health, peace & Happiness. Keep Shining Stay Blessed.” Madhur Bhandarkar and Priyanka worked together in the 2008 film Fashion for which Priyanka received a National Film award.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who shares her birthday with Priyanka, also wished the actor with an adorable selfie.

