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‘Everyone will know how to kill me’: Priyanka Chopra on always carrying an Epi-Pen, a Hanuman Chalisa
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas detailed the essentials in her tote bag, including a Hanuman Chalisa, a black thread, and an epi-pen.
When Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirmed that she carries a small bottle of Tabasco sauce in her handbag, back in 2019, her fans went into a frenzy. Now, in a new video with Vogue on YouTube, the actor gave another sneak peek into her tote bag essentials. From a black thread (evil eye for Indians) to a Hanuman Chalisa, Pee Cee detailed all the items she carries while travelling.
After revealing little beauty essentials like perfume, hair spray, sunglasses, and others, Priyanka revealed that she has a ‘nazar battu’ in her bag. “In India, we wear black. This is a nazar battu (evil eye) which is like an evil eye bracelet. You wear a little black thread. In India, we believe that it keeps away the evil away. I just like wearing them together. The more you can do to protect yourself… Why not?”
She then opened her wallet and showed one of her first pictures with husband Nick from 2018, which she carries with her all the time. “And here’s my tide pen (stain removal), I always carry my tide pen. I can’t be trusted with couture. I stained my Golden Globes Dior dress, because I was eating pizza. So, I used it instantly and was good to go,” the Citadel actor added.
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While showing a small booklet of Hanuman Chalisa to the camera, Priyanka said, “This is my Hanuman Chalisa, which is a prayer to Lord Hanuman. You’re supposed to say it every day. I don’t do it everyday, but I try as much as I can. But I also feel like it protects me in all my travels.”
The next item in the actor’s bag was a ‘labelled’ portable charger. “It is labelled, so that it doesn’t get stolen in a busy household. I label everything. I label drawers, I label closets, I label everything because my husband will put it in his bag otherwise.”
Revealing the latest addition to her bag – an Epi-Pen, Priyanka shared, “I developed allergies this year. This is a new addition in my bag, but a crucial one. I can’t tell you what I am allergic to, because then literally everyone will know how to kill me! I don’t want that. There’s also my inhaler, because I have asthma.”
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the 2023 rom-com Love Again. The actor is currently promoting her upcoming Citadel Season 2, opposite Richard Madden. It is officially releasing on Prime Video on May 6, 2026.
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