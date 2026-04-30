‘Everyone will know how to kill me’: Priyanka Chopra on always carrying an Epi-Pen, a Hanuman Chalisa

When Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirmed that she carries a small bottle of Tabasco sauce in her handbag, back in 2019, her fans went into a frenzy. Now, in a new video with Vogue on YouTube, the actor gave another sneak peek into her tote bag essentials. From a black thread (evil eye for Indians) to a Hanuman Chalisa, Pee Cee detailed all the items she carries while travelling.

After revealing little beauty essentials like perfume, hair spray, sunglasses, and others, Priyanka revealed that she has a ‘nazar battu’ in her bag. “In India, we wear black. This is a nazar battu (evil eye) which is like an evil eye bracelet. You wear a little black thread. In India, we believe that it keeps away the evil away. I just like wearing them together. The more you can do to protect yourself… Why not?”