Priyanka Chopra grooves her way into a summery weekend. See photo, video

Priyanka Chopra revealed what her weekend mood looked like. The Bollywood star posted a sun-kissed click on Instagram while traveling in her car. Priyanka also posted a video grooving to music during her commute in Los Angeles, where she currently resides.

Priyanka, who shifted base to LA several years back, lives with her husband-singer Nick Jonas there. The couple often give a sneak peek into their sprawling mansion through their social media posts or the parties they throw on various occasions and festivals. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child through surrogacy recently.

Priyanka had recently taken to her social media platforms to praise the second season of Bridgerton. Lauding the Indian representation in the Netflix show’s new season, Priyanka wrote, “I have to say.. it’s so wonderful to see desi representation on mainstream TV. It was such an anomaly when I started. Love the show and the Sharma sisters!”

Priyanka, who was last seen onscreen in The Matrix Resurrections, has Hollywood film Text for You and Amazon Prime Video series Citadel in the pipeline. Her upcoming action thriller Ending Things with Marvel star Anthony Mackie will also premiere on Amazon soon. In the meantime, her next Bollywood projects are Jee Le Zaraa, and the Maa Anand Sheela biopic Sheela.