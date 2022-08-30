scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Priyanka Chopra grooves at a party, joins Nick Jonas in Mexico for his concert. Watch

Priyanka Chopra is having some time away from work. After enjoying a birthday party with Nick Jonas, she has flow to Mexico to attend a Jonas Brothers' concert.

priyanka nickPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying some time together. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas/Instagram )

Actor Priyanka Chopra joined her husband and American singer Nick Jonas in Mexico where he will be performing with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. While she shared a goofy video of herself as she got ready for the concert, Nick posted a photo of himself with Priyanka as they sat down at a coffee table.

In the photo shared by Nick, Priyanka posed for the camera as she looked sizzling in her black dress which she paired with a pair of chunky boots. Nick opted for a yellow floral shirt which he paired with brown pants. The couple looked gorgeous together in the picture. “Mexico City night 1. 🇲🇽” the singer captioned the photo.

Also read |Priyanka Chopra, the true embodiment of the American Dream: How she straddled both East and West

Earlier, PeeCee had shared a glimpse from probably behind the stage and showed off her ID card for the Jonas Brothers’ The Remember This tour which addressed her as ‘family’. She also shared a photo of some Mexican snacks she munched on while travelling to Mexico.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Before heading to Mexico, Priyanka and Nick attended a friend’s birthday party, photos and videos of which surfaced on social media. One of the videos had the couple enjoying a performance on the song “Tere Bina” from the movie Guru. For the party, Priyanka wore a green jumpsuit and Nick was seen in a brown chequered shirt and black pants.

Check out all the videos from the party:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra has multiple Hollywood projects in the works. She will be next seen in It’s All Coming Back To Me, and the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. Back in India, she will be seen along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 11:13:39 am
