Nick Jonas reveals how he and Priyanka Chopra celebrated Mother’s Day, calls daughter Malti Marie ‘a gift’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie earlier this year, and it was only on Mother’s Day that the new parents could bring their baby girl home. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show, Nick spoke about their daughter being a “gift”, and how he and Priyanka celebrated their daughter’s arrival on Mother’s Day.

Calling the journey of parenthood “pretty wild”, Nick said, “Our little girl’s home and she is just amazing. It’s just… what a gift.” Nick quipped that everyone around them cannot stop advising them about their newborn. When asked about how the couple celebrated Mother’s Day, Nick shared what he got for Priyanka.

“It was her first one so I did a little thing at the house. Got her a citrus tree that I am going to plant this week. (I’m going to YouTube) how to plant a tree,” he shared. When asked about the importance of the gift, Nick was at a loss for words and said, “You know, new life, new things growing and the beauty of citrus trees (laughs).”

On Mother’s Day, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share the first photo of their daughter. They mentioned how she had spent the first 100 days of her life in the NICU. Towards the end of Nick’s caption, he mentioned Priyanka and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day. Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”