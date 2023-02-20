Priyanka Chopra goes out of her way to make fan fighting cancer feel comfortable at Jonas Brothers’ concert, hugs them: ‘She relates’

Priyanka Chopra made the night special for a fan and her mother, who is fighting cancer, at the Jonas Brothers’ concert on Sunday. The fan took to social media to give a detailed account of PeeCee’s kind gesture towards them, stating how she is truly grateful for her kindness. “So, I knew the @jonasbrothers concert would be awesome. And it was. What I did not expect was that I would get to meet Priyanka Chopra Jonas and have a night I will never forget, and am so grateful for. So it’s STORY TIME. Thank you @priyankachopra!,” the social media user named Lisa Dawn tweeted.

She followed it up with what transpired in the evening at the concert, sharing how she had bought the tickets for her mother, who is a JoBros fan. She added how they were standing near the VIP section when Priyanka walked by them. Lisa added that while she doesn’t know what sparked it all but given her mother is currently bald because of her treatment, she assumed that gave it away. “I know Priyanka’s dad passed from cancer, so I’m sure she relates,” she wrote.

The social media user then wrote about how a tour staff came up to them and asked if they would like to sit with them in the VIP section. “And we were like, “WHAT???” and he was basically like, “Mrs. Jonas would like you to come up here.” So… we did.” As Lisa said that she and her mother got comfortable, the global star came up to them, introduced herself and made them comfortable. She said the comfortable seat made it so much easier for her mother to enjoy the show.

So, I knew the @jonasbrothers concert would be awesome. And it was. What I did not expect was that I would get to meet Priyanka Chopra Jonas and have a night I will never forget, and am so grateful for. So it’s STORY TIME. Thank you @priyankachopra! 💗 pic.twitter.com/VFUspo7G93 — lisa dawn (@itslisae) February 19, 2023

This wasn’t the end of Priyanka’s big heart move as she then gifted the fans some cool merchandise. “When it was getting close to the end and Priyanka had to leave, she came back over and gave us a bundle of merchandise (sweatshirts and hats), then hugged my mom and I both and talked again for a moment. We found out later that she specifically asked the tour staff to get some merch and bring it over so she could do that. I know I must have said thank you fifty times, and we told her how much it meant to us. I don’t know why she did it, but I do know that she didn’t have to do ANYTHING at all. She was just there to enjoy her husband’s show and took time out to make the night extra special for two complete strangers. That’s genuine goodness right there,” the fan wrote.

She added that they did not take selfies as that was a ‘human moment’ more than a celeb moment for them. She also thanked the superstar for her kindness and making the night special for her.

Priyanka Chopra was also seen enjoying the night as her husband Nick Jonas performed on the stage with his brothers Kevin and Joe. Dressed in shimmery silver co-ord, the actor looked stunning with her hair kept open as she swayed and danced at the VIP stand. She was even seen blowing kisses at Nick as fans recorded her candid moments.