Priyanka Chopra stuns in earth-themed dress at Eiffel Tower during grand ‘evening in Paris,’ Nick Jonas is all heart

Actor and international icon Priyanka Chopra attended and hosted the Global Citizen Live event in Paris on Saturday. She posted pictures and videos from the event on her social media account, giving fans a glimpse of her ‘Evening in Paris’ and her outfit for the grand night. As part of her attire, the 39-year-old actor slipped into an Earth-themed dress.

Priyanka shared a photo of herself posing with the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower at the Global Citizen live event. She captioned her photos, “An Evening in Paris.” She was styled by Law Roach, who also works with Zendaya. Laurie Zanoletti and Morgane Martini did her hair and make-up. Her Earth-themed dress has been fashioned by New York-based designer Prabal Gurung.

Her photo received much love from her fans, including her adoring husband Nick Jonas, who commented on the photo, “Wow!” Paris Hilton sent love to her as well.

In videos shared on her Instagram, she said, “Here I am! Global Citizen live baby, in Paris.” She also posted a video of Elton John performing on stage. He sang Rocketman. “Over the next 24 hours, we are going to see the world of politics, music and activism come together with two urgent goals: to defend the planet and defeat poverty,” she wrote with Elton’s video.

Sharing a glimpse of the event, she wrote, “We all showed up here because know together, we can make a difference.”

Global Citizen live is an around-the-world event to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine. The concerts are staged in New York, Paris, Lagos, Rio, Sydney, Mumbai and more will be broadcast globally for the event, expected to coincide with the UN General Assembly.

On the work front, Priyanka is busy with her show Citadel, and her film The Matrix: Resurrections will release on December 22, this year.