Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a ‘forever New Year’s kiss’ as they ring in 2022 together. See picture

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, actor-musician Nick Jonas, rang in the New Year together. Nick took to Instagram to share glimpses of their romantic New Year’s eve date. Sharing the photos, Nick wrote, “My forever New Years kiss.”

Nick shared a picture of himself with Priyanka, in which she is planting a kiss on his cheek. In the photo, Priyanka is wearing a white dress and Nick is sporting a crisp white shirt. The couple had even shared a celebratory picture on Christmas, in which they were kissing in front of a Christmas tree.

Recently, Priyanka dropped the name ‘Jonas’ from her social media handles. Explaining her decision, she has asked her fans to ‘just chill’ as ‘it’s just social media’. In a recent interview with The Times of India, Priyanka explained that she made the change only because she wanted to keep the same username on both Twitter and Instagram. She was ‘amused’ at how ‘everything becomes such a huge deal to people’.

Priyanka was recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves. The actor remained busy with the promotions of the film throughout December. She will next be seen in the Russo brothers-produced Citadel, and then in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.