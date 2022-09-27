Priyanka Chopra cuddles with baby Malti Marie in Daughters’ Day post. Here’s how cute she looks

International Daughters’ Day this year was quite a special for new mom Priyanka Chopra. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself cuddling with her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka also remembered her late father, Ashok Chopra, and shared a throwback picture with him.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “A day late, but it is always International Daughter’s Day in my book 🤍🤍🤍.”

Priyanka’s collage included two pictures. In one picture, the actor is seen cuddling with her daughter Malti Marie, who was born on January 15 via surrogacy. In the second picture, a young Priyanka is seen dancing with her father at a party.

About embracing motherhood, Priyanka had told her friend Lily Singh in a recent interaction, “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way.”

Priyanka hosted the Global Citizen Festival in New York over the weekend. Nick, along with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, performed at the event as well. Priyanka will soon be seen in the Russo Brothers’ Citadel for Amazon Prime Video. She also has It’s All Coming Back To Me and Ending Things in the pipeline. After wrapping her current Hollywood commitments, Priyanka will come to India and shoot for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.