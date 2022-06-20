Priyanka Chopra gifts Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie matching sneakers on Father’s Day: ‘To watch you with our little girl….’

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her baby daughter Malti Marie on Fathers Day. She took to Instagram and posted a photo of Malti and Nick Jonas, without showing either’s faces. In the photo, Nick stands with his back to the camera, holding Malti, who is wearing a maroon dress. Malti is wearing matching shoes that have MM written on them. Nick’s shoes have MM Dad written on them.

Priyanka wrote, “Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy.. what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more.” Nick also shared the picture on his Instagram, and wrote, “First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick and Priyanka had brought Malti Marie home on Mother’s Day 2022, after she had completed more than 100 days in the NICU. Malti was born via surrogacy. On her mother Madhu Chopra’s birthday, Priyanka had shared another glimpse of her daughter.

She had written, ““Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

When he was on the Kelly Clarkson show, Nick opened up about being a father. He said, “It’s pretty wild. She has got a little heart face. She is the best, it’s just been a magical season of our lives and also pretty wild. But it’s a blessing to have her home, and it’s wonderful.”

Nick Jonas had earlier told NBC about how he has a big family now. “It’s a huge family now, my brothers got kids, Jonas family keeps growing. My parents are thrilled- grandparents of now four beautiful granddaughters,” he said.