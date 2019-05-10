I love Game of Thrones, says Priyanka Chopra

Like many others, Priyanka Chopra and the Jonas family are also fans of the popular TV show Game of Thrones. Not only this, but they also watch the show together.

In an interview with AP Entertainment, PeeCee shared how she married into a Game of Thrones family. She said, “I am married to a Game of Thrones family, I guess. Whenever we are in town together, we try and watch it together. The last episode I wasn’t in town but I think everyone in the family got together, like 15 people, and watched the episode.”

Priyanka added, “My husband is a huge, huge fan and I think Sophie is so amazing in the show that we have to keep watching it and it just gets you. So yeah, I love Game of Thrones. I am so sad, it’s getting over now.”

Before the premiere of the eighth season of Game Of Thrones, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of sister-in-law Sophie Turner on the show and wished her luck. “Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved.. #jsister” read the caption of the photo. Sophie essays the role of Sansa Stark in the fantasy drama.

Game of Thrones is in its final season. The fifth episode of season 8 will be aired on May 13.