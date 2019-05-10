Toggle Menu
I love Game of Thrones, says Priyanka Choprahttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-game-of-thrones-5721222/

I love Game of Thrones, says Priyanka Chopra

Like many others, Priyanka Chopra and the Jonas family are also fans of the popular TV show Game of Thrones. Not only this, but they also watch the show together.

priyanka chopra game of thrones
Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas is also a huge fan of Game of Thrones. 

Like many others, Priyanka Chopra and the Jonas family are also fans of the popular TV show Game of Thrones. Not only this, but they also watch the show together.

In an interview with AP Entertainment, PeeCee shared how she married into a Game of Thrones family. She said, “I am married to a Game of Thrones family, I guess. Whenever we are in town together, we try and watch it together. The last episode I wasn’t in town but I think everyone in the family got together, like 15 people, and watched the episode.”

Priyanka added, “My husband is a huge, huge fan and I think Sophie is so amazing in the show that we have to keep watching it and it just gets you. So yeah, I love Game of Thrones. I am so sad, it’s getting over now.”

Before the premiere of the eighth season of Game Of Thrones, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of sister-in-law Sophie Turner on the show and wished her luck. “Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved.. #jsister” read the caption of the photo. Sophie essays the role of Sansa Stark in the fantasy drama.

Game of Thrones is in its final season. The fifth episode of season 8 will be aired on May 13.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Avengers Endgame box office collection worldwide: Marvel's superhero film earns 2.3 billion dollars
2 Student of the Year 2 movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Fans disappointed by Tiger Shroff film
3 Hrithik Roshan postpones Super 30 release, Kangana Ranaut questions his 'sob story'