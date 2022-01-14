Priyanka Chopra admits she was furious at Australian journalist’s demeaning remark: ‘Pissed me off’

Actor Priyanka Chopra spoke about the dichotomy of fame in a new interview. On the one hand, she said, she understands that every social media post she shares will be put under a microscope, and on the other, being dismissed can sting.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka recalled getting really angry when an Australian journalist questioned how she was qualified to be announcing the nominees for the Oscars. She also commented on the speculation about her marriage that followed after she dropped ‘Jonas’ from her social media handle.

“I usually don’t get mad, but that just pissed me off,” she said about the Oscars incident, when journalist Peter Ford wrote in response to Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas being tasked with announcing the Oscar nominees, “No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees.” At the time, Priyanka had reacted by tweeting back at Ford, and attaching a screen recording of her over 60 acting credits.

“I’ll be mad, I’ll be angry, I’ll be annoyed. I’ll speak about it to my family. I might cry a little bit, but it doesn’t change my relationship with my work and what my actual quest is. My quest is not people’s opinions. My quest is my job. My quest is making sure that when someone watches something that I have done, it moves them or they enjoy it. My personal life, who I am, all of that is not my job,” she continued.

More recently, it was rumoured that her marriage of three years was on the rocks after she dropped the Jonas surname on Instagram. Priyanka put the rumours to rest by commenting on one of Nick’s posts less than 12 hours later. But not before the matter had snowballed. “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate. It’s just a professional hazard. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that,” she said.

Priyanka was recently seen in a supporting role in The Matrix Resurrections, which tanked at the box office thanks mostly to Warner Bros’ controversial 2021 release strategy, through which the studio debuted each of its movies day-and-date on the HBO Max streaming app, opening the doors for them to be immediately pirated. She will soon be seen in Text For You, a romantic comedy that she filmed in England last year, and Amazon’s Citadel, an ambitious spy series executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo.