IN PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra’s ‘fun night’ with fiance Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had remained tight-lipped about dating each other until they formally announced their engagement in Mumbai recently. Since then, the lovebirds have been on a photo-sharing spree on various social media handles. On Saturday morning, Priyanka Chopra treated her fans with a click on her Instagram account from her last night’s outing.

“Fun night. Fun people. ❤️🎉,” read the image’s caption which featured her partner Nick Jonas, American filmmaker Brian Grazer, celebrity manager Anjula Acharia, among others. Priyanka and Nick are presently in Los Angeles and the shared pictures say loads about the fun they are having together. The photographs have been taken by Nick Jonas, who looked a bit different in the images thanks to a moustache.

Check out all the recent photos of Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas:

On the work front, Priyanka has her plate full. The Bollywood star was recently spotted shooting at the Universal Studios. Reportedly the shoot was for a commercial. See more photos of Priyanka Chopra here:

Priyanka and Nick are set to tie the knot in October 2018, according to reports.

