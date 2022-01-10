Priyanka Chopra flaunts ‘new hair for new year’ in latest video, watch

As the world embraces a new year, it usually becomes a reason for many to try something new in life too. Global star Priyanka Chopra, in her latest Instagram story, shared visuals of her new hair colour and cut. As Arianna Grande’s song “My hair” played in the background, the actor flaunted her blond streaked mane in the clip.

“New year, new hair,” she wrote along while tagging celebrity hairdresser Tracey Cunningham, who has created Priyanka’s new look. The actor, looking pretty in her pink sweatshirt, made cute expressions as she swayed to the song that goes, “To run your hands through my hair, Baby, ’cause that’s why it’s there…”

Recently Priyanka Chopra and her husband, actor-musician Nick Jonas, rang in the New Year together. Nick took to Instagram to share glimpses of their romantic New Year’s eve date. Sharing the photos, Nick wrote, “My forever New Years kiss.”

Nick shared a picture of himself with Priyanka, in which she is seen planting a kiss on his cheek. In the photo, Priyanka is wearing a white dress and Nick is sporting a crisp white shirt. The couple had even shared a celebratory picture on Christmas, in which they were snapped kissing in front of a Christmas tree.

The couple was recently in news after Priyanka dropped ‘Jonas’ surname from her social media handle. Explaining her decision, she asked her fans to ‘just chill’ as ‘it’s just social media’. In a recent interview with The Times of India, Priyanka explained that she made the change only because she wanted to keep the same username on both Twitter and Instagram. She was ‘amused’ at how ‘everything becomes such a huge deal to people’.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves. The actor remained busy with the promotions of the film throughout December. She will next be seen in the Russo brothers-produced Amazon series Citadel, and then in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.