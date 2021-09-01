Priyanka Chopra flaunts her mangalsutra look as a ‘modern Indian woman,’ see photos

Priyanka Chopra dropped some latest photos of herself as she turned a cover-girl for a leading magazine. The latest photoshoot of PeeCee is grabbing eyeballs as the actor can be seen wearing a mangalsutra for one of her looks.

Priyanka Chopra recently became the global ambassador for an Italian luxury jewellery brand Bvlgari and she is sporting a mangalsutra by them for this look.

Talking about the cover and her mangalsutra, Priyanka shared on her Instagram, “My first Vogue India cover was 15 years ago… I was one of their first cover stars. Now with my 11th @vogueindia cover, and with my new relationship as Bvlgari’s Global Ambassador, this collab seems so perfect. This is a relationship that has been many years in the making, and is one that brings me such joy for so many reasons…one of which is the Mangalsutra (coming soon) that we created. Discussing with @jc.babin, @lucia_silvestri and the @bulgari team almost 3 years ago and seeing it come to fruition is such a great feeling – it’s so elegant and chic, designed for the modern Indian woman who takes charge of her own life. I’m so proud of this partnership. ❤️.”

See Priyanka Chopra’s latest photos:

In the same interview with Vogue India, Priyanka also opened up about how she always envisioned herself to be an ambassador for India. Speaking about her experience in an American school while growing up, the global icon confessed that she was asked ‘dumb questions’ about her country — “‘Do you ride elephants and cows to school?’ They couldn’t believe that we had cars. I was so mad. I had a project coming up for my final grade and I went home and stayed up all night. I printed out images of modern India: of Mumbai, technology, and all of the cool stuff we have. I remember I got an A on that presentation. I’ve always felt like I’m an ambassador for India. It’s something I’ll continue doing as long as I can.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy with multiple projects in the pipeline. The actor recently shot for Russo Brothers’ Amazon series Citadel. Priyanka also has romantic drama Text For You, The Matrix 4 and the recently announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.