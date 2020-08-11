Priyanka Chopra finishes writing her memoir

Priyanka Chopra's memoir Unfinished will be released soon. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra’s memoir titled Unfinished is finally finished. The actor on Tuesday took to Twitter to share how excited she is to present the book whose every word “comes from a place of introspection and reflection” into her life.

“Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished,” Priyanka wrote on Twitter.

Unfinished, in the words of Priyanka, is a book which aims at inspiring women to dream big and aim for everything in life. It is a collection of short stories and personal experiences of the actor. The announcement about the book was made two years ago by the publication house Penguin Random House India.

Talking about the book, the Quantico star had then shared, “The flavour of the book will be honest, funny, spirited, bold and rebellious, just like me. I have always been a private person. I have never spoken about my feelings during my journey, but I am ready to do so now.”

Priyanka had also once posted a picture that looked like the cover of her book. Along with the photo, she had shared how writing Unfinished gave her a sense of accomplishment. “I have always wanted to write a book, but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait…because I wasn’t (and I’m still not) finished. I wanted to do more, live more, and achieve more, before putting pen to paper and exposing things I have always kept private to the world,” wrote The Sky Is Pink actor.

She added, “But looking back on my life as a public person, I am super proud of what I have done and where my life is right now. I have realized you don’t have to be finished to tell your story, and that sometimes life’s greatest lessons are taught along the ride…when you are still figuring things out…when you are #unfinished. So glad to be starting a new chapter (literally) with the amazing teams at Penguin Random House in the US, India, and around the world. If I can…anyone can.”

