Priyanka Chopra dances to Mundian To Bach Ke at Lilly Singh’s Diwali bash, reveals her ‘favourite thing about being Indian’

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended YouTuber and late night talk show host Lilly Singh’s Diwali party recently, and videos from the bash have now arrived online. The party, which took place last week, also had other South Asian celebrities such as Mindy Kaling and Kal Penn in attendance.

In one of the new videos, shared online by a Priyanka Chopra fan club, the actor is dancing to the popular Panjabi MC track “Mundian To Bach Ke.” A second video, posted by entrepreneur Deepica Mutyala on TikTok, shows her participating in a ‘What’s your favourite part about being Indian?’ game with the other guests.

When she pointed the camera at Priyanka, the actor said, “I like the fact that I can eat as much ‘mircha’ as I want.” The camera then turned to Kaling, who chimed in with her two cents, “My favourite thing about being Indian is that it is so many things at once.”

Lilly Singh had previously posted several pictures from the bash, one of which featured Priyanka and Mindy Kaling together. “Brown Girls. That’s the caption,” she’d written on the post. In a second post, which featured more pictures of Priyanka and the other guests, Lilly wrote, “Last night was a movie. Love & Light with the Desi squad. Honoured to be surrounded by such incredible people. And then get lit with them. And then wild out with them. And then have senti talks with them. And then watch them WIN. I’m going to have to make this an annual thing.”

Priyanka, who debuted as a beauty queen and then transitioned into a career in Bollywood, now mostly appears in Hollywood projects. She is currently filming the ambitious Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, and co-starring Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden. The series will serve as the flagship installment of a new franchise, which will also include spinoffs set in Italy and India. The Indian version of Citadel is being handled by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

On this side of the world, she will soon be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.