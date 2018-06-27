Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her ‘favourite’ man, see photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be back in Mumbai today. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be back in Mumbai today.

Priyanka Chopra is in Goa with her family, friends and rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. The actor, who has kept mum so far about her feelings for the American singer, seems to be opening up bit by bit. PeeCee posted a photo on her Instagram stories where we can see Nick and her brother Siddharth enjoying the sea view. But it is the caption that has caught our attention. Priyanka wrote on the photo, “My two favourite men” with a love-struck emoticon.

This is the first time that Priyanka has posted a photo of Nick. Earlier, we saw the 25-year-old singer posting a video of Priyanka getting drenched in Mumbai rains. On the video, he wrote, “Her” with a love-struck emoji. The two have been exchanging cute comments and compliments on Instagram.

We now hear that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are going to take their relationship to the next level. According to a report by Filmfare, Nick and Priyanka made their India trip so that the singer could meet Priyanka’s family. The couple will, reportedly, get engaged by the last week of July or in early August.

Priyanka and Nick grabbed headlines when they first met at the Met Gala event. They have been spotted spending some quality time together in Los Angeles. In fact, Priyanka was Nick’s plus one at his family wedding.

On the work front, Priyanka will soon start work on her next Bollywood project, which also stars Salman Khan. Titled Bharat, the film will be Priyanka’s second collaboration with director Ali Abbas Zafar after Gunday. She last appeared on screen in Prakash Jha’s 2016 film Jai Gangaajal.

